PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | A loss is a loss, but in sport losers are often revered

The Proteas’ T20 World Cup exit is but one example. Remember Holyfield in 1992, the Hammies in 1979 ...

The beauty of sport, as the Proteas proved yet again at the weekend, is that losers can sometimes be heralded as if they won.



I don’t mean losers can emerge victorious from a contest — a loss is a loss — but rather that the nature of their performance outshines the disappointment of defeat or, in the case of the cricket side, their exit from the T20 World Cup...