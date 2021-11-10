Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas stage rousing fightback to beat Aussies

David Isaacson Sports reporter
10 November 2021 - 19:22

Today in SA sports history: November 11

1902 — SA’s cricket team complete their first-ever series against Australia on the losing side, going down 2-0 after being beaten by 10 wickets in the final third Test at Newlands. The visitors had no trouble reaching the victory target of 59 runs on the third day. SA, bowled out for 85 in their first innings, made 225 in their second knock, with Jimmy Sinclair scoring 104. Charlie Llewellyn took 6/97 in Australia’s first innings of 252. Playing in what turned out to be his only Test for SA was Western Province batsman Percy Twentyman-Jones, who had played three Tests for the national rugby side in the 1896 series against Britain. Playing on the wing he had scored a try in the third Test against Britain, but in the cricket Test against Australia he was dismissed for a duck in both innings, being bowled on both occasions...

