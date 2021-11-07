Sport

Blast from the past: Morne du Plessis leads Boks for the last time

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 November 2021 - 18:18

Today in SA sports history: November 8

1975 — The Unisa campus in Pretoria hosts the Mr Olympia bodybuilding competition, where Arnold Schwarzenegger wins his sixth straight crown. The Austrian Oak, as he was known, retired from competitive bodybuilding after that to follow what became a successful career in Hollywood movies...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Lucky punch sends Dingaan into dreamland Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks for World Cup third place Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Taylor climbs from the canvas to win world title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks destroy England to win Rugby World Cup Sport
  5. Blast from the past: No can Ndou as Phillip fails against Mayweather Sport
  6. Blast from the past: All Rhodes lead to five-wicket win for Proteas Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Pitiful Proteas lose 10th ODI in a row Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Boks edge Wales to book World Cup final berth Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Pollock pinch hits Proteas to victory over Pakistan Sport
  10. Blast from the past: McGregor powers to K1 world title Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Morne du Plessis leads Boks for the last time Sport
  2. Another World Cup, another disappointment for the Proteas Sport
  3. ‘That was a deserved victory’: Baxter after Chiefs claim derby spoils Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Lucky punch sends Dingaan into dreamland Sport
  5. Time to go back to basics for vital T20 World Cup clash: Miller Sport

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021