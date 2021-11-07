Blast from the past: Morne du Plessis leads Boks for the last time
07 November 2021 - 18:18
Today in SA sports history: November 8
1975 — The Unisa campus in Pretoria hosts the Mr Olympia bodybuilding competition, where Arnold Schwarzenegger wins his sixth straight crown. The Austrian Oak, as he was known, retired from competitive bodybuilding after that to follow what became a successful career in Hollywood movies...
