Blast from the past: Malan’s 1961 Boks return home unbeaten
17 February 2022 - 19:45
Today in SA sports history: February 18
1961 — The Springboks complete their tour of the UK and France unbeaten in the Tests, but they have to settle for a 0-0 draw against France in their final international in Colombes. It was the third and last time that the Boks played to a pointless draw...
