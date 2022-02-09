CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | For Safa’s Einsteins to keep making the same mistakes is sheer insanity

Senegal’s seven years of faith in coach Aliou Cisse was repaid with their Afcon triumph. Safa should take note of this

Senegal’s remarkable triumph at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon challenges us to ask what’s stopping our Bafana Bafana from achieving such feats.



It’s not an easy question to deal with, but we can certainly steal a thing or two from the Senegalese, who have waited for 60 years to be officially crowned as the No. 1 team in Africa. ..