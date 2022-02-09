CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | For Safa’s Einsteins to keep making the same mistakes is sheer insanity
Senegal’s seven years of faith in coach Aliou Cisse was repaid with their Afcon triumph. Safa should take note of this
09 February 2022 - 20:13
Senegal’s remarkable triumph at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon challenges us to ask what’s stopping our Bafana Bafana from achieving such feats.
It’s not an easy question to deal with, but we can certainly steal a thing or two from the Senegalese, who have waited for 60 years to be officially crowned as the No. 1 team in Africa. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.