Blast from the past: Boks inflict pain on All Blacks in Dunedin

Today in SA sports history: July 12
1955 — The SA cricket team score their first Test victory in Manchester, beating England by three wickets in the third Test as they nervously chased a lowly target of 145. The victory, which reduced the home side’s lead in the five-match series to 2-1, was set up by the batsmen in the first innings, with three scoring centuries. Opener Jackie McGlew made an unbeaten 104, with John Waite scoring 113 and Paul Winslow 108.
1980 — The Springboks, already 3-0 up in the series against the British and Irish Lions, lose the fourth and final Test 13-17 at Loftus Versfeld. The visitors were worthy victors, outscoring the hosts three tries to one. Centre Willie du Plessis scored SA’s only try, with flyhalf Naas Botha adding one penalty and then being relieved of the kicking duties before fullback Gysie Pienaar added two more penalties. Fullback Andy Irvine, flank John O’Driscoll and prop Clive Williams scored for the Lions, with flyhalf Ollie Campbell kicking one conversion and a penalty.
1980 — Desire Wilson, the first woman to win an F1 race, fails to qualify for the British Grand Prix after finishing last in practice in her Williams. The car had performed differently to the one she had tested shortly before. Compatriot Jody Scheckter, the reigning world champion, was the slowest of the qualifiers in his Ferrari.
2000 — David Terbrugge takes 4/20 in eight overs to help the Proteas beat Pakistan by seven wickets in an ODI in Colombo. SA bowled out their opponents for 153 before coasting to victory in the 38th over. The win secured SA a spot in the triangular series final against Sri Lanka.
2003 — England smash the Proteas by seven wickets in a triangular series final at Lord’s after bowling out SA for 107. Jacques Rudolph was SA’s best batsman with 19. The English chased down the required runs in the 21st over. Zimbabwe was the third team in the tournament.
2003 — The Springboks score their last victory against a major side for the season, beating Australia 26-22 at Newlands. Lock Victor Matfield and substitute Brent Russell scored tries, but their defence was breached three times, through wingers Joe Roff and Wendell Sailor and flank Phil Waugh. Australia went on to make the final of the World Cup on home soil later that year, while SA didn’t make a dent.
2008 — The Springboks record their only victory over the All Blacks at the now-defunct Carisbrook in Dunedin, dubbed the House of Pain. Scrumhalf Ricky Januarie scored a brilliant solo late try to help the visitors seal the match 30-28. Winger JP Pietersen scored the Boks’ other try, with Butch James, Percy Montgomery and Frans Steyn all contributing with the boot. The Boks had lost all seven previous Tests they had played there, from 1921 to 2005. That was the last time SA played there before the stadium was closed. In 38 matches at the venue, New Zealand lost only five and drew once.
2014 — Quinton de Kock hits a run-a-ball 128 and AB de Villiers a rapid-fire 108 from 71 deliveries to steer SA to an 82-run victory in the deciding third ODI against Sri Lanka in Hambantota. SA made 339/5, before bowling out the hosts for 257 to claim a 2-1 series victory.
2015 — Bangladesh draw level in the ODI series at 1-1 as they trounce the Proteas by seven wickets in the second match in Dhaka. The visitors were bowled out for 162 and their bowlers were unable to stem the home team’s batsmen, who raced to victory in the 28th over.
2017 — Dane van Niekerk takes 4/24 as SA’s women cricketers bowl out Sri Lanka for 101 en route to an eight-wicket win in a World Cup group match in Taunton.
