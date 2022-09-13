×

PREMIUM Blast from the past: Boks batter England in World Cup group match

Today in SA sports history: September 14

13 September 2022 - 21:09
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1955 — Jake Tuli, the former Empire flyweight champion, challenges Peter Keenan for the bantamweight version of the belt in Glasgow, but is stopped in the 14th round of a spectacular fight. Tuli won the early rounds but the battered Keenan landed the knockout blow. Keenan had lost his bid for the world title held by SA’s Vic Toweel on points in 1952. ..

