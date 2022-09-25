Sport

Blast from the past: Fordyce tames London-to-Brighton ultra-marathon again

Today in SA sports history: September 26

25 September 2022 - 19:34
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1953 — Flyhalf Natie Rens kicks 13 points to guide the Springboks to a 22-9 win over Australia in the final fourth Test at Crusader’s in Gqeberha to seal the series 3-1. Rens, playing in only his second international, converted SA’s two tries and landed two penalties and a drop. The tries came from front-rower Chris Koch and scrumhalf Hansie Oelofse. ..

