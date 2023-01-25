EDITORIAL | Our legal system is too soft on sex offenders
The lack of remorse shown by many sexual offenders and predators indicates that bringing them to book is not enough
25 January 2023 - 22:22
As the trial against Gerhard Ackerman, an alleged child sex-ring kingpin, takes shape in the Johannesburg high court this week, it potentially brings about an end to a scarring chapter for scores of young boys who fell victim to him. The court heard this week how he allegedly groomed the boys — most of whom came from dysfunctional families — for the pleasure of men who were willing pay money for sexual encounters with children. ..
EDITORIAL | Our legal system is too soft on sex offenders
The lack of remorse shown by many sexual offenders and predators indicates that bringing them to book is not enough
As the trial against Gerhard Ackerman, an alleged child sex-ring kingpin, takes shape in the Johannesburg high court this week, it potentially brings about an end to a scarring chapter for scores of young boys who fell victim to him. The court heard this week how he allegedly groomed the boys — most of whom came from dysfunctional families — for the pleasure of men who were willing pay money for sexual encounters with children. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos