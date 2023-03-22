Sport

Blast from the past: South African athletes march to more medals in Melbourne

Today in SA sport history: March 23

22 March 2023 - 21:01
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1986 — Zola Budd retains her women’s world cross-country championship crown in Neuchatel, Switzerland in dominant fashion, winning by 18 seconds. Lynn Jennings of the US was second and France’s Annette Sergent third. Lamine Diack of Senegal, vice-president of the IAAF governing body, refused to hand over the medals, objecting to the South African’s presence on the podium, but a Swiss politician took over the presentation duties. Budd remains the only SA-born runner to have won silverware at the world cross-country championships...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. The rocky road that made Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine such a cool customer Sport
  2. ‘No battle any more’: Bafana coach Broos says he’s made peace with PSL clubs Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Results outside the World Cup have no bearing on the tournament Sport
  4. Proteas legend Dane van Niekerk has a right to her anger Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Rain pours cold water on South Africa’s World Cup ... Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Aussies edge Proteas to claim Test series Sport
  7. Blast from the past: SA’s relay juggernaut storms to gold in Melbourne Sport

Most read

  1. ‘No battle any more’: Bafana coach Broos says he’s made peace with PSL clubs Sport
  2. Proteas legend Dane van Niekerk has a right to her anger Sport
  3. The rocky road that made Pirates keeper Sipho Chaine such a cool customer Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Rain pours cold water on South Africa’s World Cup ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Choosing a compatible partner is critical for SA Rugby Sport

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...