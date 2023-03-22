Blast from the past: South African athletes march to more medals in Melbourne
Today in SA sport history: March 23
22 March 2023 - 21:01
1986 — Zola Budd retains her women’s world cross-country championship crown in Neuchatel, Switzerland in dominant fashion, winning by 18 seconds. Lynn Jennings of the US was second and France’s Annette Sergent third. Lamine Diack of Senegal, vice-president of the IAAF governing body, refused to hand over the medals, objecting to the South African’s presence on the podium, but a Swiss politician took over the presentation duties. Budd remains the only SA-born runner to have won silverware at the world cross-country championships...
