Sport

Blast from the past: Last-gasp Mbonambi try helps Boks edge France in Paris

Today in SA sport history: November 10

09 November 2023 - 22:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1902 — Jimmy Sinclair scores 104 in South Africa’s follow-on innings of 225 in the final third Test against Australia at Newlands. But it wasn’t enough to stave off defeat as the visitors wrapped up the match the next day by 10 wickets to take the first-ever series between these two nations 2-0...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA hockey women aim to fire in Paris Sport
  2. Why Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has a score to settle with Wydad Sport
  3. Former Proteas assistant coach Birrell backs Jansen to bounce back after poor ... Sport
  4. ‘The Soweto derby is like the Durban July’: Chiefs legend Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Holyfield stuns Tyson in Las Vegas Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Morne du Plessis leads Boks for the last time Sport
  7. Blast from the past: It’s the Klusener show as Proteas thrash Sri Lanka Sport

Latest

  1. Indian politicians use World Cup for free publicity as general election draws ... Sport
  2. Interim Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson exudes calm ahead of his first Soweto derby Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Double World Cup winning Bok No 8 took time to mature, but boy ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Mbonambi try helps Boks edge France in Paris Sport
  5. SA hockey women aim to fire in Paris Sport

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations