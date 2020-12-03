World

North American investors are the big winners in bitcoin’s triumph

The cryptocurrency’s boom represents a shift in the market away from East Asia

03 December 2020 - 21:14 By Tom Wilson and Alun John

Bitcoin has grabbed headlines this week with its dizzying ascent to an all-time high. Yet, under the radar, a trend has been playing out that could change the face of the cryptocurrency market: a huge flow of coin to North America from East Asia.

Bitcoin, the biggest and original cryptocurrency, soared to a record $19,918 on Tuesday, buoyed by demand from investors who variously view the virtual currency as a “risk-on” asset, a hedge against inflation and a payment method gaining mainstream acceptance...

