World

One smart ring to rule them all: the future will be on your finger

You lock your door with it as you go out to the shops, where you can use it again to pay for your groceries

25 May 2021 - 19:21 By Shiho Takezawa and Masatsugu Horie

As retailers around the world seek ways to make it easier for consumers to shop seamlessly without touching anything, one company in Japan is betting its technology can rule them all: a smart ring that can act as a wallet and a key.

MTG, a Japanese health and beauty company, has started selling the “Evering”, which it envisions as a one-stop digital wallet. The chip-embedded ring, made out of zirconia, the synthetic crystal that’s sometimes used in place of diamonds in jewellery, lets people lock their door as they step out for a run as well as pay for drinks in stores...

