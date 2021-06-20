You may not need a Covid booster shot every year after all

The data are increasingly showing that there might be be alternatives, says WHO

As some governments and pharmaceutical officials prepare for Covid-19 booster shots targeting more infectious virus variants, health authorities say it’s too early to tell if they will be required.



“We do not have the information that’s necessary to make the recommendation on whether or not a booster will be needed,” said Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) chief scientist. The “science is still evolving”...