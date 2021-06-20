World

You may not need a Covid booster shot every year after all

The data are increasingly showing that there might be be alternatives, says WHO

20 June 2021 - 18:16 By Jason Gale

As some governments and pharmaceutical officials prepare for Covid-19 booster shots targeting more infectious virus variants, health authorities say it’s too early to tell if they will be required.

“We do not have the information that’s necessary to make the recommendation on whether or not a booster will be needed,” said Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) chief scientist. The “science is still evolving”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – June 21 2021 World
  2. Case counting enters new era as scientists focus on learning to live with Covid World
  3. Child labour takes the sweetness out of investing in chocolate World
  4. Brazilians insist on hard-to-find Pfizer despite death toll topping 500,000 World
  5. You may not need a Covid booster shot every year after all World

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Covid variants spread across Africa at a rapid rate as third wave ramps up Africa
  2. Covid’s delta variant is on a whole new level of frightening World
  3. Covid-19 variants get official names South Africa
  4. CoronaVac fails to protect Indonesian health workers from Covid World