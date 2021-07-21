Researchers sceptical about J&J jab’s ability to guard against Delta
They say it produced lower levels of antibodies against the strain compared with others, but J&J disputes this
21 July 2021 - 19:33
Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) single-dose Covid-19 vaccine produced relatively low levels of antibodies against the Delta variant in a study, raising questions about how well the shot will hold up against the strain that accounts for the vast majority of new cases around the world.
The laboratory study, released on the preprint server bioRxiv, hasn’t been published in a peer-reviewed journal and focuses on one key portion of the immune response, called neutralising antibodies. New York University (NYU) scientists found J&J’s vaccine produced roughly five-fold lower levels of the protective antibodies against the Delta variant compared with levels raised against an early coronavirus strain...
