World

Researchers sceptical about J&J jab’s ability to guard against Delta

They say it produced lower levels of antibodies against the strain compared with others, but J&J disputes this

21 July 2021 - 19:33 By Robert Langreth

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) single-dose Covid-19 vaccine produced relatively low levels of antibodies against the Delta variant in a study, raising questions about how well the shot will hold up against the strain that accounts for the vast majority of new cases around the world.

The laboratory study, released on the preprint server bioRxiv, hasn’t been published in a peer-reviewed journal and focuses on one key portion of the immune response, called neutralising antibodies. New York University (NYU) scientists found J&J’s vaccine produced roughly five-fold lower levels of the protective antibodies against the Delta variant compared with levels raised against an early coronavirus strain...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Researchers sceptical about J&J jab’s ability to guard against Delta World
  2. Want us back at the office full-time? Then show us the money, say Brits World
  3. Economy without Google or Zoom? Maybe. Covid without them? Unimaginable World
  4. Mixed smoke signals: big tobacco set to divide and conquer smoke-free revolution World
  5. Eye on the world – July 22 2021 World

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. Prison inmates getting one-shot J&J Covid-19 vaccine: Lamola South Africa
  2. Huge task ahead to rev up disrupted Covid-19 vaccination drive News
  3. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | Can I take the Covid-19 vaccine if I am ... South Africa
  4. J&J shot gets FDA warning for link to terrifying immune syndrome World
  5. MOSA MOSHABELA | A home-grown Covid vaccine would need a major combined effort Opinion & Analysis