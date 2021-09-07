Party’s over! Space travel turns tribalistic as nations race for glory
Alliances are forming as the US tries to fend off competition from China and Russia
07 September 2021 - 19:36
Last month, astronauts from Japan, Russia, the US and Europe held a pizza party in orbit aboard the International Space Station, celebrating the birthday of one of their number.
But the era of multinational cooperation in orbit is fast drawing to a close – replaced by a new spirit of international rivalry and “great power” competition...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.