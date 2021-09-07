Party’s over! Space travel turns tribalistic as nations race for glory

Alliances are forming as the US tries to fend off competition from China and Russia

Last month, astronauts from Japan, Russia, the US and Europe held a pizza party in orbit aboard the International Space Station, celebrating the birthday of one of their number.



But the era of multinational cooperation in orbit is fast drawing to a close – replaced by a new spirit of international rivalry and “great power” competition...