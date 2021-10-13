World

Plans for electric cars crash against the problem of installing on-street chargers

On-street ‘refuelling’ presents potential roadblocks in the rollout of the technology as infrastructure falls short

13 October 2021 - 19:25 By Nick Carey and Tina Bellon

European and US cities planning to phase out combustion engines over the next 15 years first need to plug a charging gap for millions of residents who park their cars on the street.

For while electric vehicle (EVs) sales are soaring in Europe and the US, a lag in installing charging infrastructure is causing a roadblock...

