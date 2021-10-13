Plans for electric cars crash against the problem of installing on-street chargers

On-street ‘refuelling’ presents potential roadblocks in the rollout of the technology as infrastructure falls short

European and US cities planning to phase out combustion engines over the next 15 years first need to plug a charging gap for millions of residents who park their cars on the street.



For while electric vehicle (EVs) sales are soaring in Europe and the US, a lag in installing charging infrastructure is causing a roadblock...