The Tigrayan push into Ahmara brings hunger and rape with it

The rebels’ arrival in the region has forced about 250,000 Ethiopians to flee their homes

The pictures on her phone are all that Ethiopian mother Habtam Akele has left of her three-year-old daughter Saba. The girl died of malnutrition last month before the family was able to flee south, deeper into Ethiopia’s Amhara region.



“They (doctors) told me she has been severely affected by malnutrition and they cannot help. Then they gave me some syrup and tablets. She passed away exactly a week later,” Habtam said, clutching her surviving nine-month-old baby...