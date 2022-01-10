Fur better or worse: Spanish couples can divorce each other, but not their pets
Spanish judges must now weigh pets’ welfare in custody battles
11 January 2022 - 19:37
In Spain, judges have one more thing to weigh in custody battles — animals’ feelings.
Under a new law identifying animals as sentient, judges must consider their welfare when deciding who gets to keep pets after a couple breaks up. They will also decide how to split the costs of care between warring former partners. ..
