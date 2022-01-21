World

André Leon Talley’s legacy proves it’s high time for high fashion to up diversity

The loss of pioneering black editors like Talley and Virgil Abloh sees creatives unpack the industry’s progress and pitfalls

23 January 2022 - 17:20 By Ella Ceron and Jeannette Neumann

To many, fashion editor André Leon Talley, who died on January 18 at 73, was singular. His knowledge of fashion history, his kindness in a notoriously relentless industry and his love of glamour could not be beaten. And throughout his career, which began with an internship at Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine and included roles at Women’s Wear Daily, W and Vogue, he was also one of the few prominent black people in fashion.

“He was quite a figure, and quite a striking figure,” said supermodel Beverly Johnson. “Really opinionated and loud and fabulous and striking and, being the only black person in the front rows of the fashion shows, really taking up that space that we needed him to take up.”..

