Fly me to the mooner: rowdy passenger charged after taking pants off on flight
Irish resident Shane McInerney refused to wear mask, threw a can and is charged with assaulting flight crew
24 January 2022 - 19:33
A Delta Air Lines passenger created havoc on an eight-hour flight from Dublin to New York after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask and exposing his backside in Delta’s first-class section, according to US prosecutors.
He “pulled down his pants and underwear and mooned a flight attendant and passengers”, the US said in a statement. “At least one passenger found the defendant’s conduct to be scary,” FBI agent Mark Palagiano said in a warrant for the arrest of Shane McInerney...
