US gunmakers face being sued for school massacres after R1.1bn deal

Remington settles with Sandy Hook families after they get hold of documents that reveal the firm’s ‘inner workings’

Families of children and adults killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School announced a $73m (R1.1bn) settlement with Remington Arms that they said reveals its “inner workings” and clears the way for more suits against gun makers.



The families of five children and four adults slain at the Newtown, Connecticut, school said in a statement on Tuesday that they had obtained and could make public “thousands of pages of internal company documents that prove Remington’s wrongdoing” and that Remington’s insurers had agreed to pay the full amount of coverage...