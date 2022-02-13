TRISTEN TAYLOR | Western panic and revisionist history are stoking Ukraine fires

Promising tough sanctions and mobilising troops make it harder for Putin to walk away

Never in living memory has the world been as unstable as it is now. These are dangerous times, especially for Ukraine. Russia has assembled about 130,000 troops at or close to the Ukrainian border, along with heavy weapons. Belarusian and Russian troops are conducting war games in Belarus.



This build-up is taking place against the backdrop of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the de facto annexation of parts of the Donbas and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Low level conflict has continued along the front ever since, leaving about 14,000 dead...