‘New Pakistan’? What’s certainly new is the uptick in mob lynching

Prime minister’s vision of a more progressive country looks shaky after the murder of a foreign boss for ‘blasphemy’

02 March 2022 - 19:31 By Faseeh Mangi, Kai Schultz, Ismail Dilawar and Kamran Haider

For years, Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage walked a fine line as the manager of a sportswear factory in Pakistan. His employees were mostly young Muslim men, some devoutly religious. He was an outsider: a Christian from Sri Lanka and one of the few foreigners employed in the city of Sialkot, the world’s largest producer of footballs.

In December, simmering tension erupted into a full-throated mob attack. A rumour spread that Diyawadanage took down posters with Islamic verses. Malik Adnan, another manager, tried to hold back an angry crowd, reminding them their boss could not read Urdu. Then “the mob got massive and overpowered us”, he said...

