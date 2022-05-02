Study puts a price on land taken from African Americans: $326bn
This is how much land lost as a result of state-sanctioned violence and intimidation in the 20th century is worth
03 May 2022 - 19:55
African-American farmers lost about $326bn worth of land in the US due to discrimination during the 20th century, a study found...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.