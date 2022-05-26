×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Best-case scenario for Ukraine has two paths: the Korean or Finnish way

A decisive military outcome in Putin’s war seems unlikely — and possibly even undesirable

26 May 2022 - 21:04 By Andreas Kluth

Three months after Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the war is entering a new phase. This change requires all involved — the Kremlin as well as Kyiv and its supporters in the West — to rethink scenarios, goals and strategies. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Putin is a war criminal and dictator, says Russian diplomat as he resigns World
  2. Putin on the Ritz: why so few big Russian rats have jumped ship World
  3. Ukraine war has a new front line ... in northern Norway World
  4. It would be crude to presume the EU can stop the flow of Russian oil Opinion & Analysis
  5. ‘We’re basically dead men’: Mariupol’s last defenders await death or rescue World

Most read

  1. Best-case scenario for Ukraine has two paths: the Korean or Finnish way World
  2. Kenya ‘sitting on a time bomb’ as drought sends it ever closer to famine World
  3. Americans want stricter gun laws ... but not if the Democrats write them World
  4. Mothers’ agony as 11 babies die in fire at Senegalese hospital World
  5. Eye on the world — May 27 2022 World

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused