BOOK BITES | Richard Steyn, Nikki Erlick, TM Logan

The Curfew ★★★

TM Logan

Zaffre

The world of two brothers is turned upside down when one of them does not come home after partying together after their final exams. The teens have three rules set by their parents: Let us know where you are; stay with your friends; and don’t miss the curfew. Rob, the older brother, calls his uncle Andy in a panic, saying his brother Zac had not come home the night before. Andy is relieved his son, Connor, is home. He had seen his sleeping form in the early hours. Andy joins Rob at Beacon Hill Woods to see if they can find a clue. They find Zac's keys. Andy returns home to question Connor, who is rushing out, his hoodie drawn over his face. He stops him and as the boy turns, he sees it's Zac. He rushes upstairs to find Connor's bed empty. Andy gets a call from a friend, who tells him her daughter Emily had also not come home. The police call to tell them Connor has been arrested for loitering. When his parents get to the police station they find him bruised and sullen. Meanwhile, the search for Emily is heating up. It emerges that Emily, her friend Olivia, Zac, Connor and a boy named Drew, had left a party to go to Beacon Hill Woods. Five of them went to the woods, but only four returned. The Curfew is easy to read but hard to put down. Entertaining and full of twists and turns. — Gabriella Bekes

Click here to buy The Curfew