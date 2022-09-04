Thango Ntwasa reviews Niq Mhlongo's 'For You I'd Steal a Goat'

The Lebese family resorts to highly unconventional high-jinks to resolve their problems with their money-crazed landlord. It becomes a reflection of how the wild imagination of children can mimic the lengths adults will go to of their fear of the supernatural. This theme is also seen in the book’s eponymous tale where an SA artist in Germany is possessed by the need to slaughter a goat for good fortunes.

In “Displaced”, Madoda Boya is torn from his wife and children, spending months away from them. As the days and weeks pass, he slowly loses hope that they have survived the forced removals and starts developing feelings for another woman. The story sheds light on an all-too familiar world of men who have headed other homes and even gave birth to the multicultural place that is Soweto.

No other story captures greed quite like “Fireplace”, where the petty and childish squabbles among politicians results in skulduggery and games of corruption. The verbose and colourful language that only SA’s finest could muster helps narrate the dog-eat-dog world politicians construct for themselves.

While the tales of SA’s eclectic societies are thrilling to follow, “Joehustleburg Prison Cell” feel less like a necessary addition but more like an offering that needed to fill an already colourful book. The novel also pressures itself into creating unneeded twists, and by the fourth story it starts to read like a gimmick, as with “Joehustleburg’s” soap-style resolution or the anticlimactic end given to “The In-laws”.

If you are a lover of short stories, Mhlongo’s For You I’d Steal a Goat is a treat. Playing on the loves, lives and betrayals of South Africans, it’s a much-needed and a refreshing retelling of tales we all know too well.