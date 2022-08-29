In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publisher’s Pagecast podcast, sisters Joy and Mary Watson discuss Mary’s mesmering latest novel, Blood to Poison.
ABOUT THE BOOK
Savannah, who is 17, is cursed. It is a sinister family heirloom, passed down through the bloodline for hundreds of years, with one woman in every generation destined to die young. The family call them Hella’s girls, named for their ancestor Hella, the enslaved woman with whom it all began. Hella’s girls are always angry, especially in the months before they die.
The anger is bursting from Savannah — at the men who cat-call her in the street, at her mother’s disingenuous fiancé, even at her own loving family. Each fit of rage is bringing her closer to the edge and Savannah has to act to save herself. Or die trying. Because the key to survival lies in the underbelly of Cape Town, where the sinister veil witches are waiting for such a girl.
Blood to Poison is a furious and mesmerising story about discovering magic, historical rage and love in all its guises.
Listen to the sisters’ exciting, casual and funny conversation here:
LISTEN | Writer sisters Joy and Mary Watson discuss Mary’s latest novel, ‘Blood to Poison’
