When it comes to SA cookbooks, local isn’t lekker, says Exclusive Books
The bookseller celebrates the South African story, told through food, by spotlighting a stellar selection of Tasty Reads this Heritage Month
Whether we share our meals gathered around cosy kitchen islands, braaiside on the patio, or seated at a formal dining table, food is an expression of who we are. And, food creation is a love language to those we share our culinary masterpieces with.
For the latest instalment of Exclusive Books’ annual Tasty Reads campaign, which spotlights SA cookbooks and the chefs behind them, the bookseller has had a bit of fun with foodie words. The somewhat overused “Local is Lekker” moniker has been turned on its head. By using the ‘’Local isn’t lekker’’ phrase, Exclusive Books hopes that this will spark conversation, incite curiosity and prompt intrigue.
The idea behind this is redefine local cuisine as more than the benign “lekker”. SA dishes are tantalising, moreish, scrumptious, spicy, hearty, zesty and packed with flavour.
The title selection of Tasty Reads mirrors the construct of a perfect dish — carefully chosen ingredients, with vibrant flavours, each complimenting and accentuating the next, ensuring a balanced plate.
With September honouring Heritage Month, it seems fitting to celebrate both heritage food and styles of cooking, as well as the trends that are shaping global food perceptions.
Slow cooking on the braai or in the potjie pot are celebrated in a new edition of Jan Braai's Die Demokratiese Republiek van Braai (Human & Rousseau) and Martelize Brink's Oor die Kole (Human & Rousseau). This cooking method speaks to the “low and slow” approach — not just with cooking heat, but also the downtime spent with family.
In An African Bite (Penguin Random House SA), Chef Mbombi asserts that if we don’t keep cooking heritage dishes, we’ll lose them forever. As the zero-waste trend shows no signs of abating, traditional dishes enhance this philosophy, by using all parts of plant or animal. Zola Nene’s Simply Seven Colours (Penguin Random House SA), praises the iconic South African “seven colours” concept — a plate enlivened with a rainbow of colourful ingredients.
Plant-based diets continue to be a hot topic in food; they’re growing like weeds in fact. This 21st century movement hones into the sphere of conscious eating, making a book such as Mokgadi Itsweng's Veggielicious (Human & Rousseau), prominent and relevant. Living the Ultimate Keto Lifestyle by Hendrik Marais (Penguin Random House SA) emphasises nutrition’s role in the balance of sleep, exercise and stress management.
Perhaps the most heartwarming trend that Exclusive Books is witnessing in South African cookbook publishing, is seeing ordinary people dusting off their aprons and getting comfortable in the kitchen.
Food is an occasion, a time for togetherness, sharing, comfort and passion. Exclusive Books Tasty Reads is the South African story — told through food.
All Exclusive Books Fanatics members will earn double points on all Tasty Reads titles in September.
This article was paid for by Exclusive Books.