When it comes to SA cookbooks, local isn’t lekker, says Exclusive Books

Whether we share our meals gathered around cosy kitchen islands, braaiside on the patio, or seated at a formal dining table, food is an expression of who we are. And, food creation is a love language to those we share our culinary masterpieces with.

For the latest instalment of Exclusive Books’ annual Tasty Reads campaign, which spotlights SA cookbooks and the chefs behind them, the bookseller has had a bit of fun with foodie words. The somewhat overused “Local is Lekker” moniker has been turned on its head. By using the ‘’Local isn’t lekker’’ phrase, Exclusive Books hopes that this will spark conversation, incite curiosity and prompt intrigue.

The idea behind this is redefine local cuisine as more than the benign “lekker”. SA dishes are tantalising, moreish, scrumptious, spicy, hearty, zesty and packed with flavour.

The title selection of Tasty Reads mirrors the construct of a perfect dish — carefully chosen ingredients, with vibrant flavours, each complimenting and accentuating the next, ensuring a balanced plate.

With September honouring Heritage Month, it seems fitting to celebrate both heritage food and styles of cooking, as well as the trends that are shaping global food perceptions.