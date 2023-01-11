Books

Power your way to super-purposefulness

This month Exclusive Books is celebrating reading as a superpower and revisiting some inspirational and life-changing reads

11 January 2023 - 12:00 By Helen Holyoake
Exclusive Books says becoming ‘fit for purpose’ has never been more important, so invest in yourself during the 'Reading is My Superpower campaign'.
Image: Supplied

In January Exclusive Books is celebrating “Reading is My Superpower”, books as a supercharged device to help you handle anything that lurches your way.   

“In years gone by we would begin the new year with a sparkle in our eyes and a certain gung-ho spring in the step. This year, 2023, marks a return to that, with a healthy dose of ‘cautious optimism’ — assessing and auditing what we have, galvanising energies and building on strengths to make us strong and battle-ready for whatever comes our way, curved balls and all. Getting yourself ‘fit for purpose’ — healthy, well-tuned, focused and motivated — has never been more important. The best and most assured investment remains the investment in yourself,” says Batya Bricker, general manager: marketing, loyalty and procurement. 

Exclusive Books considers books, stories and words some of the most empowering tools. Reading really can be a superpower, for kids and adults.

Pitching reading, particularly to younger readers, can sometimes feel overly worthy and old-fashioned. But if it’s a superpower, it has to be cool! And it’s a superpower accessible to all.

In October 2022, “talk” at the Frankfurt Book Fair marked a decided shift from “how can we find the next Rich Dad, Poor Dad or Alchemist?” to “how can we sell more of these must-haves to more people?” The thinking is that because the appeal of these titles is so big and wide, we should use them to extend the reading audience, rather than trying to find new titles to sell to existing readers. For January, in support of the “Reading is My Superpower” campaign, Exclusive Books have highlighted a range of eight inspirational, life-changing reads that continue to top its best-seller charts.

Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Exclusive Books.

