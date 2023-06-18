Books

Beware AI coming for your relationship

Set in the near future, 'The Marriage Act' unveils some compelling ideas about what AI could mean for society if a government laid claim to dangerous tech, writes Sanet Oberholzer

18 June 2023 - 00:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer

The Marriage Act ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. There’s nothing like an Exclusive Books store Books
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. De Ruyter to reimburse Pretoria bookstore for stolen copies of his R340 ... Books
  4. De Ruyter’s book more popular than 'The President's Keepers' — Here's how many ... Books
  5. Exclusive Books Father's Day recommendations Books

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town