Books

Labyrinths of horror

Christine Kenneally's BuzzFeed article published in 2018 titled 'We Saw Nuns Kill Children' consumed her for another four years, with the end result being this excellent book, writes Bron Sibree

28 May 2023 - 00:00 By Bron Sibree

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. 'It seems anything related to Eskom is prone to being stolen': De Ruyter on his ... Books
  3. Q&A with FLF director Elitha van der Sandt Books
  4. Discover your next best read at these unmissable book events Events
  5. Q&A with academic and activist Xolisa Guzula News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...