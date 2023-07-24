Book Bites | Audrey Magee, Natasha Calder, Elle Kennedy

The Colony

Audrey Magee, Faber & Faber

**** (4 stars)

Longlisted for the Booker Prize in 2022, The Colony is set on an island off the west coast of Ireland in 1979. Englishman Mr Lloyd and Frenchman Mr Masson have both made their way here — artist Lloyd to paint its landscapes as a new body of work he hopes will revive his career, and linguist Masson as part of his study of the dying Irish language. The island is home to neither, but the two end up “squabbling over our turf”, as one of the islanders remarks, while the locals have different troubles to worry about. Interspersed through the main narrative, the reader is offered snippets of what The Troubles were like in Ireland. While Magee’s prose is lyrical and the book does a fine job of commenting on themes of colonisation and taking without giving in return, at times it feels as though the journey in getting there is too drawn out. — Sanet Oberholzer

