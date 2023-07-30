Sven Axelrad on writing about all of life — including sex and death — in 'Buried Treasure'

Buried Treasure

Sven Axelrad, Umuzi

4 stars

A younger Sven Axelrad wanted to be a musician. I spy an electric guitar in the frame of our Zoom call and imagine it would’ve been a fine endeavour, but the wall-to-wall collection of books behind him tells me things have worked out as they were meant to. The titles have been artistically — and painstakingly — grouped according to colour, possibly speaking to the part of his brain that neatly sorts information.

Buried Treasure is his debut novel but it’s not the first he’s written — or even his second. It’s his fifth. By his own admission, the first three were really bad but he had high hopes for the fourth. “I was convinced that it was going to get published. I had an agent in the UK, things were looking really good, [but] it didn’t work out,” Axelrad tells me in his easy-going manner.

“I’d imagine myself as a character in one of my own novels. Then I thought, you know what, I’d really like this guy if he doesn’t give up and that’s pretty much what kept me going. I know it sounds silly but I’m really proud of myself that I didn’t give up in all those years.”

The result of Axelrad’s tenacity is a story written in the magic realism style about the strange town of Vivo and the inhabitants — dead and alive — who call it home.

Inspired by Lisbon, Durban (Axelrad’s hometown) and a number of other places, it's a town where a pigeon messaging service was only recently replaced by a cellphone app and the denizens receive their last names from their professions: names like Novo Beggars.