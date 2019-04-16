Events

Launch: North of Dawn by Nuruddin Farah (April 24)

The acclaimed Somali novelist Nuruddin Farah is launching 'North of Dawn' in Cape Town on April 24

16 April 2019 - 11:45
Join Nuruddin Farah at the Book Lounge on April 24 as he launches 'North of Dawn'.
Image: Penguin Random House

ABOUT NORTH OF DAWN

A couple’s tranquil life abroad is irrevocably transformed by the arrival of their son’s widow and children, in the latest from Somalia’s most celebrated novelist.

For decades, Gacalo and Mugdi have lived in Oslo, where they’ve led a peaceful, largely assimilated life and raised two children.

Their beloved son, Dhaqaneh, however, is driven by feelings of alienation to jihadism in Somalia, where he kills himself in a suicide attack. The couple reluctantly offers a haven to his family.

But on arrival in Oslo, their daughter-in-law cloaks herself even more deeply in religion, while her children hunger for the freedoms of their new homeland, a rift that will have life altering consequences for the entire family.

Set against the backdrop of real events, North of Dawn is a provocative, devastating story of love, loyalty, and national identity that asks whether it is ever possible to escape a legacy of violence – and if so, at what cost.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, 24 April (5:30pm for 6pm)

Venue: The Book Lounge, 71  Roeland Street, Cape Town

Guest speaker: Nancy Richards

RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

