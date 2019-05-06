Events

Launch: 'The Dragon Lady' by Louisa Treger (May 16)

Louisa Treger will be in conversation with Tamara LePine-Williams at the Love Books launch of her second novel

06 May 2019 - 13:53
Louisa Treger is launching her exceptional second novel, 'The Dragon Lady' in Jo'burg on May 16.
Image: Jonathan Ball Publishers

Opening with the shooting of Lady Virginia 'Ginie' Courtauld in her tranquil garden in 1950s Rhodesia, The Dragon Lady tells Ginie's extraordinary story, so-called for the exotic tattoo snaking up her leg.

From the glamorous Italian Riviera before the Great War to the Art Deco glory of Eltham Palace in the thirties, and from the secluded Scottish Highlands to segregated Rhodesia in the fifties, the narrative spans enormous cultural and social change. Lady Virginia Courtauld was a boundary-breaking, colourful and unconventional person who rejected the submissive role women were expected to play.

Ostracised by society for being a foreign divorcée at the time of Edward VIII and Mrs Simpson, Ginie and her second husband, Stephen Courtauld, leave the confines of post-war Britain to forge a new life in Rhodesia, only to find that being progressive liberals during segregation proves mortally dangerous. Many people had reason to dislike Ginie, but who had reason enough to pull the trigger?

Deeply evocative of time and place, The Dragon Lady subtly blends fact and fiction to paint the portrait of an extraordinary woman in an era of great social and cultural change.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, May 16 (6 PM for 6:30 PM)

Venue: Love Books, Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, 53 Rustenburg Rd, Melville

Guest speaker: Tamara LePine-Williams

RSVP: kate@lovebooks.co.za

