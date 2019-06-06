Launch of 'A Book of Bones' by John Connolly on June 11

Parker fears no evil. But evil fears him …

He is our best hope.

He is our last hope.

On a lonely moor in the northeast of England, the body of a young woman is discovered near the site of a vanished church. In the south, a girl lies buried beneath a Saxon mound. To the southeast, the ruins of a priory hide a human skull.

Each is a sacrifice, a summons.

And something in the shadows has heard the call.

But another is coming: Parker the hunter, the avenger. Parker's mission takes him from Maine to the deserts of the Mexican border; from the canals of Amsterdam to the streets of London - he will track those who would cast this world into darkness.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Tuesday June 11 (6pm for 6.30pm)

Tuesday June 11 (6pm for 6.30pm) Venue: Exclusive Books, Hyde Park, cnr Jan Smuts Ave and William Nicol Dr, Johannesburg

Exclusive Books, Hyde Park, cnr Jan Smuts Ave and William Nicol Dr, Johannesburg Guest speaker: Tamara LePine-Williams

Tamara LePine-Williams RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers