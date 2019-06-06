Events

Launch of 'A Book of Bones' by John Connolly on June 11

The new thrilling instalment of John Connolly's popular Charlie Parker series will be launched at Exclusive Books, Hyde Park, on June 11

06 June 2019 - 10:22
John Connolly will discuss his latest Charlie Parker novel with Classic FM's Tamara LePine-Williams.
Image: Jonathan Ball Publishers

Parker fears no evil. But evil fears him …

He is our best hope.

He is our last hope.

On a lonely moor in the northeast of England, the body of a young woman is discovered near the site of a vanished church. In the south, a girl lies buried beneath a Saxon mound. To the southeast, the ruins of a priory hide a human skull.

Each is a sacrifice, a summons.

And something in the shadows has heard the call.

But another is coming: Parker the hunter, the avenger. Parker's mission takes him from Maine to the deserts of the Mexican border; from the canals of Amsterdam to the streets of London - he will track those who would cast this world into darkness.

Parker fears no evil.

But evil fears him …

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers 

