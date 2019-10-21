Events

Meet the winners of the Sunday Times Literary Awards

21 October 2019 - 12:09 By STAFF REPORTER
The winners of the 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards are Terry Kurgan, left, and Siphiwe Ndlovu.
Image: Supplied

Ever wondered how a winner of a prestigious literary award thinks?

Well you might get a chance to pick the minds of the 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards' winners at Exclusive Books in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The Sunday Times, with Exclusive Books, will host winner of the Alan Paton award Terry Kurgan and winner of the Barry Ronge Fiction prize Siphiwe Ndlovu.

The two are expected to share and compare their aspirations and writing processes.

EVENT DETAILS: 

Venue: Exclusive Books, Hyde Park, Johannesburg

Time: 6pm for 6.30pm

Date: October 23 2019

RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

