Launch of 'White Fragility' by Robin DiAngelo on November 13

Anger. Fear. Guilt. Denial. Silence. These are the ways in which ordinary white people react when it is pointed out to them that they have done or said something that has - unintentionally - caused racial offence or hurt.

After all, a racist is the worst thing a person can be, right?

But these reactions only serve to silence people of colour, who cannot give honest feedback to "liberal" white people lest they provoke a dangerous emotional reaction.

American academic Robin DiAngelo coined the term "white fragility" in 2011 to describe this process, and is here to show us how it serves to uphold the system of white supremacy.

Using knowledge and insight gained over decades of running racial awareness workshops and working on this idea as a professor of whiteness studies, she shows us how we can start having more honest conversations, listen to each other better and react to feedback with grace and humility.

It is not enough to simply hold abstract progressive views and condemn the obvious racists on social media. Change starts with us all at a practical, granular level, and it is time for all white people to take responsibility for relinquishing their own racial supremacy.

Date: Wednesday November 13 (5.30pm for 6pm)

Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town

The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town Guest speaker: Ruben Richards

Ruben Richards RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

Article provided by Penguin Random House