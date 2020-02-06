Events

Launch of 'To the Volcano and Other Stories' by Elleke Boehmer on February 25

06 February 2020 - 12:49
Boehmer is launching her collection of stories in the company of Barbara Boswell on February 25.
Image: Supplied

These are stories of people caught up in a world that tilts seductively, sometimes dangerously, between south and north, between ambition and tradition, between light and dark. Boehmer's characters are poised to leave or on the point of return; often caught in limbo, haunted by their histories and veering between possibilities.

An African student in England longs for her desert home; a shy Argentinian travel agent agonises about joining her boyfriend in New York; a soldier is pursued by his past; a writer’s widow fends off the attentions of his predatory biographer.

From story to story we walk through radically different worlds and journeys packed with hopes and ideals. Sharp, tender, and always arresting, these exquisitely written pieces crackle with luminous insights as characters struggle to find contentment – with their pasts, with one another, and with themselves.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: Tuesday, February 25 (5.30pm for 6pm)
  • Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town
  • Guest speaker: Dr Barbara Boswell 
  • RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers 

