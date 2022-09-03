Open Book: Day II
Day Dos of Open Book Fest 2022 is upon us!
Yesterday saw the literati denizens of the Mother City flock to the Homecoming Centre (formerly known as the Fugard Theatre) amid flurries of "Oh, I'm so happy this is happening in person again!"
Following a two-year hiatus, this much loved literary festival (synonymous with gritty discussions, Cape Town's city bowl, vino in the foyer, and guaranteed-to-make-you-lag-your-gat-af Writers Sports) is back.
Although slightly scaled down than previous years, Saturday and Sunday's programme nonetheless features a smorgasbord of local novelists, poets, journalists, memoirists, detectives and feminists. You name it, Open Book's got it.
Not to mention the fully-stocked bar, numerous kaffeeklatsches to be had in between sessions, reliable (!) Wi-Fi and enthused authors eager to sign books and pose for #selfies.
To paraphrase the eponymous playwright (cc: Fugard), one can truly tell People. Are. Literaturing. Here.
And the Twitterati agree:
Day one of #OBF2022 was such a blast! I got to make some wonderful author friends ☺️ and I am not letting Terry-Ann go pic.twitter.com/PUiKEiSDKp— welcomemandla.com (@WelcomeWrites) September 2, 2022
What a day!— Open Book Festival (@OpenBookFest) September 2, 2022
The Homecoming Centre is still buzzing - relentless conversations, new connections and networking all in one space.
Images from today are live on Facebook: https://t.co/YNM8i9kuyU#OBF2022
Tickets are still on sale but the weekend might be crowded! Excellent arrangements @OpenBookFest. I found the sight of the piles of South African books on sale all in one place very moving. Oh for a huge budget! pic.twitter.com/5YhYL1SaCf— Anne Schlebusch (@anne_schlebusch) September 2, 2022
Here we are!! "Writing of Loved Ones" #OBF2022 pic.twitter.com/NATIcGnA8b— Sara-Jayne Makwala King (@thisisSJKing) September 2, 2022