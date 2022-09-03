×

Events

Open Book: Day II

03 September 2022 - 09:55
Mila de Villiers Digital editor: Sunday Times Books

Day Dos of Open Book Fest 2022 is upon us! 

Yesterday saw the literati denizens of the Mother City flock to the Homecoming Centre (formerly known as the Fugard Theatre) amid flurries of "Oh, I'm so happy this is happening in person again!"

Following a two-year hiatus, this much loved literary festival (synonymous with gritty discussions, Cape Town's city bowl, vino in the foyer, and guaranteed-to-make-you-lag-your-gat-af Writers Sports) is back. 

Although slightly scaled down than previous years, Saturday and Sunday's programme nonetheless features a smorgasbord of local novelists, poets, journalists, memoirists, detectives and feminists. You name it, Open Book's got it. 

Not to mention the fully-stocked bar, numerous kaffeeklatsches to be had in between sessions, reliable (!) Wi-Fi and enthused authors eager to sign books and pose for #selfies.

To paraphrase the eponymous playwright (cc: Fugard), one can truly tell People. Are. Literaturing. Here. 

And the Twitterati agree:

