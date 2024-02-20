Events

Open Book Fest 2024 | Youth Fest programme goes live

Youth Fest 2024 has a range of events including storytime and activity sessions, workshops and discussions

20 February 2024 - 17:05 By Frankie Murrey

Calling all ‘bookies’ to participate in this year’s event and empower the next generation of readers and writers

Calling all young bibliophiles! Open Book Youth Fest is taking place in Cape Town from March 13-20.
Image: Supplied

We are excited to share the latest developments at Open Book as we gear up for our upcoming Youth Fest.

Building on the success of our inaugural Youth Fest in 2023, we have been on a continuous journey of learning and growth. This year, our focus is on maximising our impact among young readers and budding writers.

One of the initiatives we are undertaking is to ensure that books and skills reach individuals who may otherwise miss out on the transformative power and joy that the world of stories offers.

To achieve this, we will be purchasing books by all participating writers for donation purposes. If you are interested in contributing to this initiative or learning more about how you can get involved, reach out to festival co-ordinator, Frankie Murrey.

While many of our events take place at schools and are therefore not open to the public, there are still plenty opportunities for the broader community to engage with us.

We will be hosting a variety of storytimes and workshops at public libraries, the Book Lounge, the Museum of Childhood, and Bertha House. The event is taking place in Cape Town from March 13-20.

We believe that by working together, we can empower the next generation of readers and writers, and we would be thrilled to have your support. We look forward to hearing from you and welcoming you to Open Book Youth Fest 2024.

