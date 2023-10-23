News

Revisit (or experience for the first time) the Open Book Festival that was!

23 October 2023 - 11:03 By Frankie Murrey
The Open Book Festival has launched a podcast series.
The Open Book Festival has launched a podcast series.
Image: Supplied/Mak1one

It's hard to believe that just more than a month ago we were gathered for the Open Book Festival at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town to have conversations, celebrate books and meet friends, new and old.

Open Book will be releasing video content and podcasts in the coming week. You can find videos on its YouTube channel or listen to podcasts off the website or on your preferred podcast platform.

Treat your auditory senses to the three latest recordings here:

Article provided by Frankie Murrey on behalf of the Open Book Festival.

