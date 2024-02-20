Ribbons of Love, a book of marriage themes, blessings and art, is inspired by the need of many couples to celebrate their marriage more personally than the traditional forms of marriage allow.
The blessings give voice and expression to the core aspects of marriage common to all people whatever their nationality, creed, race or sexual orientation. The blessings emphasise the sacred element of their covenantal bond. These are conveyed largely by metaphors drawn from nature and cover those qualities and behaviours that make for an enduring marriage.
Ribbons have long been used to symbolise different human emotions and values. In this book of blessings on the union of two people, the different ribbons symbolise the varied aspects of enduring love. The interweaving of the ribbons seems to capture the joy and happiness of the day of celebration. Together the ribbons augmented by the words of the blessings and the glowing colour and form of the illustrations suggest both the beauty and gravity of this avowal of lifelong love and the mystic transformative power of this moment.
There are 25 blessings in the book: Celebration, Commitment, Creation, Splendour, Roots, Faithfulness, Illumination, Protection, Courage, Heritage, Nurture, Covenant, Home, Haven, Family, Respect, Trust, Loyalty, Gratitude, Passion, Intimacy, Friendship, Tranquillity, Peace and Blessing.
Five lucky readers can win a copy of Dr Elizabeth Peter-Ross' celebration of love.
To enter, answer the following question and send your response to mila@book.co.za by February 27: How many blessings are found in the book?
Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions)
WIN | ‘Ribbons of Love’ by Dr Elizabeth Peter-Ross
Image: Supplied
Ribbons of Love, a book of marriage themes, blessings and art, is inspired by the need of many couples to celebrate their marriage more personally than the traditional forms of marriage allow.
The blessings give voice and expression to the core aspects of marriage common to all people whatever their nationality, creed, race or sexual orientation. The blessings emphasise the sacred element of their covenantal bond. These are conveyed largely by metaphors drawn from nature and cover those qualities and behaviours that make for an enduring marriage.
Ribbons have long been used to symbolise different human emotions and values. In this book of blessings on the union of two people, the different ribbons symbolise the varied aspects of enduring love. The interweaving of the ribbons seems to capture the joy and happiness of the day of celebration. Together the ribbons augmented by the words of the blessings and the glowing colour and form of the illustrations suggest both the beauty and gravity of this avowal of lifelong love and the mystic transformative power of this moment.
There are 25 blessings in the book: Celebration, Commitment, Creation, Splendour, Roots, Faithfulness, Illumination, Protection, Courage, Heritage, Nurture, Covenant, Home, Haven, Family, Respect, Trust, Loyalty, Gratitude, Passion, Intimacy, Friendship, Tranquillity, Peace and Blessing.
Five lucky readers can win a copy of Dr Elizabeth Peter-Ross' celebration of love.
To enter, answer the following question and send your response to mila@book.co.za by February 27: How many blessings are found in the book?
Article provided by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions)
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Call for poetry submissions for ‘20.35 Africa Anthology’
EXTRACT | ‘To My Sisters’ by Renée Kapuku and Courtney Daniella Boateng
From hot to not: your Valentine's reading list
Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for February
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos