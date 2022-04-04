Deon Meyer’s Benny and Vaughn are back to thrill readers

Published in the Big Thrill (01/04/2022)

If you’re already a fan of Deon Meyer’s Benny Griessel and Vaughn Cupido thrillers, you’ll be excited to learn the next in the series launches worldwide this month.

If you haven’t read any of Meyer’s books, grab a copy of The Dark Flood — you can read the series in any order — and catch up on the earlier books later.

In a starred review, Kirkus calls The Dark Flood “A well-crafted blend of suspense, culture, and humour. Meyer is terrific”. That sums it up pretty well.

At the end of the last book, The Last Hunt, Benny and Vaughn know their jobs are on the line when they fall foul of the corrupt management of the SA Police Service. At the start of The Dark Flood they’re demoted to ordinary detectives in Stellenbosch.

Their first case seems to indicate a boring future: a student has disappeared from a residence at the local university, probably off with friends somewhere. However, something else is going on. They are slipped pictures of a senior police officer holding a firearm they know he shouldn’t have.

In the meantime, Sandra Steenberg, an estate agent struggling to make ends meet for her family, suddenly has the opportunity to earn a huge commission on the sale of an iconic wine farm. But there’s a catch. She has to deal with the crooked businessman, Jasper Boonstra, who caused the slump in the Stellenbosch property market when his business empire there collapsed like the house of cards it was.

Then Boonstra disappears.

In this in-depth interview for The Big Thrill, Meyer talks more about the latest instalment in the Griessel and Cupido thriller series.

The name of the farm sold is a crucial pivot of the book, Donkerdrif , and also the Afrikaans title of the novel. How does it link with The Dark Flood?

We had a really hard time coming up with an appropriate English title. In Afrikaans, Donkerdrif has a double meaning —a dark ford where you cross a river (many farms in SA are named after a ford), but also a dark passion. The dark passion is the greed that drives the behaviour of many characters in the book, so eventually we decided The Dark Flood was the best alternative for the English title.