Events

Franschhoek Lit Fest programme announced

Mila de Villiers Digital editor: Sunday Times Books
25 March 2022 - 11:35 By Mila de Villiers
After a two year hiatus, the Franschhoek Literary Festival will take place in person from May 13 to 15.
Image: Supplied

Vineyards, Cape Dutch architecture, Bastille Day, the vintage Motor Museum, Reuben Riffel's heimat: the quintessentially quaint Western Cape dorp of Franschhoek is known for many reasons, including the annual Franschhoek Literary Festival, which (*djembe roll*) is taking place in person for the first time since 2019. Hurrah.

From May 13 to 15, SA's literati will descend on the town for talks on politics (Quo vadis, ANC?), a discussion about fiction as acts of resistance featuring Booker-prize winning author Damon Galgut (Write of Passage), and Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola in conversation with internationally acclaimed Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga (The I & the Storm).

Did I mention the presence of one Lionel Shriver? Yes, as in the Orange Prize-winning author of We Need to Talk About Kevin

And that's just day one, folks.

Find the full programme here and make a booking, both on the festival and accommodation fronts (for one ideally would be staggering as opposed to driving from The Elephant & Barrell. If you know, you know.)

