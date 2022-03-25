Franschhoek Lit Fest programme announced
Vineyards, Cape Dutch architecture, Bastille Day, the vintage Motor Museum, Reuben Riffel's heimat: the quintessentially quaint Western Cape dorp of Franschhoek is known for many reasons, including the annual Franschhoek Literary Festival, which (*djembe roll*) is taking place in person for the first time since 2019. Hurrah.
From May 13 to 15, SA's literati will descend on the town for talks on politics (Quo vadis, ANC?), a discussion about fiction as acts of resistance featuring Booker-prize winning author Damon Galgut (Write of Passage), and Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola in conversation with internationally acclaimed Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga (The I & the Storm).
Did I mention the presence of one Lionel Shriver? Yes, as in the Orange Prize-winning author of We Need to Talk About Kevin.
And that's just day one, folks.
Find the full programme here and make a booking, both on the festival and accommodation fronts (for one ideally would be staggering as opposed to driving from The Elephant & Barrell. If you know, you know.)
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.