Story power in motion as tuk-tuk libraries take to the streets

Nal'ibali Column 1: Term 1, 2019

Ideally, it shouldn’t matter where you live, you should be able to escape to an imaginary world inside a book whenever you want. South Africa’s situation isn’t ideal. Ironically, the people who would most benefit from access to free books are those least able to access well-stocked libraries.

Literacy NGO Nal’ibali is teaming up with four incredible women to change that. Sinothando Menzi, Julia Makganye, Ziyanda Xaso and Masiza Hlekwayo are all librarians on the move – women who work to bring books to you! Each one drives their own magical tuk-tuk, a small three-wheeled vehicle stocked full of books for people to borrow in different parts of the country.

The mobile libraries are designed to operate as closely to a regular library as possible. Their ingenious, fold-out structure allows for a remarkable 650 books to be stocked in one tuk-tuk. Each librarian has her own route, operating from Mondays to Thursdays. For Sinothando, this is Site B in Khayelitsha, Western Cape. “The aim is to make reading for enjoyment a hobby and for everyone in Khayelitsha to have access to library resources,” she says.