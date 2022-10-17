'The Midwife' offers a glimpse into 19th century social and medical issues

The Midwife
Tricia Cresswell
Mantle
The construction of Tricia Cresswell’s debut novel is clever and gives the story, set in the middle of the 19th century, considerable impetus.
It is told in alternating chapters, each dealing with one of two protagonists.
The first is a woman, discovered naked on the Northumberland moors, with no knowledge of how she got there, nor of who she is, or was. All she seems to have in her mind is some medical knowledge, particularly midwifery skills. She understands French, but doesn’t appear to be a Frenchwoman.
Parallel to her story, set a couple of years later, is that of Dr Borthwick, a reclusive London accoucheur, a new medical speciality of a male doctor who deals with pregnant women. He works both in smart society and in the burgeoning slums of the early Victorian era. But there are secrets in his past that could ruin him — and there are those who, from motives of professional jealousy, would love to see that happen.
The woman creates a persona for herself as Mrs Sharp, a midwife, and under the protection of the local doctor becomes a respected and liked member of the small town where she has ended up. But her past is still a mystery to her and she longs to recover her memory, not just the occasional flashbacks that she gets. And she too will find the life she has created coming under threat, to the extent that eventually she will have to abandon it.
As well as the parallel stories, Cresswell, a retired doctor, gives a fascinating glimpse of the social and medical issues of the times, including the abolition of slavery, racial tensions, prudery and the plight of women who were denied education, giving the novel more weight than it might otherwise have had.
However, as the author slowly brings the two strands together, the tale loses some momentum. I certainly don’t want to give spoilers, and the denouement is genuinely surprising, but the ending feels rushed and contrived. Some things are not explained, and while all loose ends don’t need to be tied up in fiction, I was left feeling slightly short-changed after what had been a lively and interesting read.
The Midwife is locally distributed by Pan Macmillan
