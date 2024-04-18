Fiction

Shaun Lunga reviews ‘The Thing with Zola’

18 April 2024 - 12:16 By Shaun Lunga
'The Thing with Zola' delves into personal struggles, relationships and family dynamics.
Image: Supplied

The Thing with Zola
Zibu Sithole
Pan Macmillan Publishers 

The Thing with Zola is a captivating novel that delves into the intricacies of love found in unexpected places against the backdrop of contemporary South African social issues. At its heart is Zola, returning to Vosloorus from Germany, navigating the challenges of finding employment and mastering the taxi system in bustling Johannesburg. Little does she know that love is about to enter her life, bringing with it the complexities and nuances that come with surrendering oneself to its embrace.

Sithole’s writing embraces the truth, delving into personal struggles, tangled love affairs and the complexities of navigating family dynamics and interracial relationship. This episodic debut novel explores the depths of love, sometimes revealing its painful truths. It’s a delightful journey through life’s twists and turns, where Zola unravels the threads of her existence, discovering that even the most complicated paths can lead to extraordinary adventures.

In Sithole’s world, characters are portrayed without judgment, existing freely and authentically, much like real humans. The Thing with Zola is a narrative of familial bonds, misunderstandings, institutionalised shame, and, above all, a tender depiction of black love — filled with intellect, softness, shared wine and kindness. It’s a gentle reminder that love, in all its forms, has the power to transform lives and weave together the intricate fabric of human connection.

